Another stacked lineup is set for next week’s episode of NXT on USA.

The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:

WWE NXT PREVIEW

* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Bron Breakker* Trick Williams vs. Axiom* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews* Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match)Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.