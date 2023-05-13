Big Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some matches and segments for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, a pair of matches and two big segments were announced for the show scheduled for next Friday night.

On tap for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown is Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa going face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn ahead of their tag-team title showdown at WWE Night Of Champions 2023.

Also scheduled for the show is the LWO vs. The Usos in tag-team action, The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly in another tag-team contest, as well as the SmackDown debut of The Grayson Waller Effect talk show segment, featuring Grayson Waller and the SmackDown finalist in the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

