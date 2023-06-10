Big Matches, Segments Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in big segments and matches for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s show, virtually every tag-team on the SmackDown roster approached Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage looking for title shots.

This led to Adam Pearce entering the picture and announcing a big tag-team gauntlet match for next week’s show, with the winner emerging as the new number one contenders for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s titkes.

Also, next week’s show will feature a Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Charlotte Flair, as well as the return of Roman Reigns and AJ Styles & Michin vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett in mixed tag-team action.

