Big Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several big matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite broadcast.
Matt Cordona (Zack Ryder in WWE) will be making his in-ring debut. Also, Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Title against Darby Allin.
Here is the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast:
* AEW Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
* FTR, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page vs. The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Ten, & Five)
* Matt Cordona & Cody vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)
* Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
* MJF gives an update after challenging Jon Moxley to a World Championship