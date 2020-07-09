Big Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced several matches for next week’s broadcast. There will also be a contract signing between Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo for their Knockouts title match at Slammiversary. Here is the updated card:

* Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo Contract Signing

* Ace Austin returns to his roots to train for Slammiversary

* Moose & a Mystery Partner vs. Crazzy Steve and Tommy Dreamer

* Kylie Rae, Susie, Alisha, Havok, and Neveah vs. Taya, Rosemary, Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan, and Tasha Steels w/ John E Bravo