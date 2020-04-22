Big Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling “Rebellion: Night Two” Event

The following matches are confirmed for next week’s “Rebellion: Night Two” Impact Wrestling broadcast:

* Suicide vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Joey Ryan vs. Cousin Jake

* Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary

Also, the fate of the Impact World Championship will be revealed. While Tessa Blanchard was originally going to defend the title against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards at the event, Blanchard is currently at home in Mexico and did not appear at the most recent set of TV tapings in Nashville, TN. Also, Eddie Edwards stayed at home.