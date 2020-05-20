Big Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling, Watch The Post-Show, More

– Impact Wrestling has announced several big matches for next week’s broadcast. They include,

* Impact Tag-Team Championship Match: The North vs. Cody Deaner & “Wheels”

* Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel vs. ?

* Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Rhino vs. Hernandez

Impact Wrestling airs every Tuesday night on AXS TV.

– You can check out this week’s “Impact Wrestling Aftermath” post-show below:

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, looking at their latest “Top 5” TNA World Heavyweight Championship Matches of all-time: