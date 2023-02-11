Big Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in a trio of matches for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, which next week emanates from Montreal, Quebec, Canada as the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 “go-home” show, three big matches have been announced.

Scheduled for next week’s show are the following matches:

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/17/2023)

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya & Shotzi* GUNTHER (C) vs. Madcap Moss (Intercontinental Title)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 2/17 for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.