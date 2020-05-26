Big Matches Set For This Week’s Impact, Ethan Page – Karrion Kross, Behind-The-Scenes Footage

– The following matches are confirmed for tomorrow night’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV broadcast:

* Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final: Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin

* Contender’s Tournament Semi-Final: Rhino vs. Hernandez

* The North vs. Cody Deaner & Wheels on the Deaner Compound

– You can check out the latest edition of Ethan Page’s vlog below. WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross makes a brief cameo in the video:

– You can check out some behind-the-scenes footage from last week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast below: