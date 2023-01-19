Big Names Possibly Revealed for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Brock Lesnar Update

Brock Lesnar, DX, and The American Badass may all make an appearance at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been confirmed to appear at the RAW 30th Anniversary show next Monday in Philadelphia. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels was also announced, as were several others.

WWEDVD.co.uk has announced that the RAW 30th Anniversary DVD is now available for pre-order, with the DVD set to be released in the UK at a later date.

It’s worth noting that the RAW 30 DVD cover art features Taker in American Badass attire, Michaels with fellow Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H as DX, Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins.

It was reported earlier this week that Flair confirmed Hogan’s attendance at RAW 30. While WWE has not officially confirmed it, the new DVD cover art indicates that The Hulkster will be present. WWE has not confirmed the attendance of Lesnar or Triple H.

This could be confirmation that Lesnar will return to WWE storylines in time for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Taker, Flair, Michaels, The Bella Twins, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James are among the Hall of Famers and Superstars officially announced by WWE as of this writing. Ronda Rousey is also expected to make an appearance. Despite WWE’s invitation, Tatanka recently confirmed that he will not be there due to family obligations, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane and others are expected. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi have both confirmed their attendance at Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony.

It’s also worth noting that the event is being billed as “RAW Is 30” in the United Kingdom, rather than “RAW Is XXX” in the United States. This could be the title used only for the DVD cover; however, this has not been confirmed.

The RAW 30 special will air from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday. The following is the most recently announced card, as well as the RAW 30 DVD cover art:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are among the confirmed names

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and others are expected