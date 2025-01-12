Big Names Set To Appear On Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that this coming Monday night’s episode of RAW on Netflix will feature several big names, including CM Punk, new Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, and reigning World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER.
