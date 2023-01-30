Big News Announced for Tonight’s WWE RAW (1/30/2023)

The countdown to WrestleMania begins tonight on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley will make her decision for WrestleMania, according to WWE’s Byron Saxton. Ripley will have the option of facing either SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Saxton also revealed that “American Nightmare” star Cody Rhodes will open the show. Saxton also revealed that the US Championship will be defended in the Elimination Chamber later this month in Montreal, with qualifying matches beginning tonight on Raw.