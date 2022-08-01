Big Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW Under Triple H

Since SummerSlam is one of their largest pay-per-view events of the year, the RAW following it is often a bigger show than usual since the WWE expects more viewers tuning in to see what the fallout is.

With Triple H expected to make changes behind the scenes, tonight’s show might even be bigger than that.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, a WWE employee told him that tonight’s event seems like it will be a “statement” show. Who knows what that means, but it’s obvious that this won’t be a “paint by the numbers” kind of show, so be prepared to see something different tonight.

Someone told me tonight's WWE Raw sounds like a "statement" show. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 1, 2022

What is certain is that SummerSlam fallout will be heavily featured, and perhaps we will learn who will join Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in their new storyline with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Additionally, we should anticipate the beginning of the build for the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The only match for the pay-per-view that has been confirmed thus far is Drew McIntyre taking on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and it appears that the Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins match will take place on that event.

It would not be surprising to see some new and familiar faces on tonight’s show since it is expected that we will see some NXT call-ups and signings in the upcoming weeks.

WWE also tweeted the following:

With #SummerSlam in the rearview, who will make the biggest statement tonight on #WWERaw? — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2022

