Big Plans Reportedly In Place For The WWE World Heavyweight Title

As seen on this week’s WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles defeated Bobby Lashley in the semi-final match and a Triple Threat Match to advance to the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

Plans to introduce a new World Title at WrestleMania were originally back in December, but those plans were postponed. According to Twitter inside @BoozerRasslin, it was in September when plans for a new World Title were first made.

Since the Clash at the Castle event, the USA Network has requested a title. It was also noted that there was a misunderstanding among employees regarding the origins of the title. Although it appears to be an updated version of the World Heavyweight Title that was made in 2002 for Triple H when they began the brand split, the belt is being addressed on TV as if it were a completely new belt.

There are reportedly “big plans” for the new belt, including a narrative that will “catapult the title to its original status” and “All in soon to come plans”

Since AJ Styles is on SmackDown and Seth Rollins is a part of the RAW brand, if Styles wins, we could see the entire OC will move to RAW.

