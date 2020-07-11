Big Plans Set For Kenny Omega In 2021

AEW does have big plans for Omega in the future, stating his time would come in 2021, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Omega has been teaming with “Hangman” Adam Page as part of the AEW World Tag Team Champions for quite a while now and the belief initially was that Omega would be their top Singles star in the company by now, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Omega signed in early 2019 with AEW and at the time was wrestling’s hottest free agent, coming off a huge run in NJPW. He wrestled his last NJPW match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 against Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

When Omega debuted, he lost to Chris Jericho clean in an #1 Contender’s match for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He would lose to Jon Moxley and PAC before eventually moving on to team with “Hangman” Page, where the duo would capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship.