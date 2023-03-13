Big Possible Spoiler For The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

It appears that Stacy Keibler will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

WWE is “very close” to finalizing a deal to name Keibler as the first female member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, according to a new report from PWInsider.

Keibler has been in talks with WWE for several weeks. One source said the deal was “99% done,” while another said the induction was likely, but cautioned that it wasn’t done as of this past Friday.

Keibler joined WCW in 1999 and joined WWE when WCW was sold in 2001. Keibler remained with the company until mid-2006, when she left to pursue other opportunities, which came from her appearance on Dancing With The Stars season two in 2006. Keibler has not wrestled since losing to Jillian Hall at the Velocity tapings on October 25, 2005. She has mostly avoided pro wrestling, with the exception of a rare convention appearance and a special guest appearance on WWE Tough Enough in 2011.

Keibler made her last WWE appearance in 2019, when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced Rey Mysterio as the 2023 Hall of Fame headliner, and Konnan is expected to do the honors for Mysterio. The Great Muta is also set to be revealed soon.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, immediately following the end of the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown in the same venue.

