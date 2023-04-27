Big Possible Spoiler For The WWE Draft And SmackDown

Bron Breakker and Cora Jade have been booked for Friday’s WWE Draft edition of SmackDown in Corpus Christi, TX.

The real-life couple is being brought to SmackDown this week, according to PWInsider. There’s no word on whether they’ll be drafted in the 2023 WWE Draft or if they’ll be working dark matches.

In recent months, Jade and Breakker have been linked to main roster spots. PWMania.com previously mentioned Jade’s performance in Monday’s WWE Main Event match at this link, and Breakker was listed among potential NXT names to be called up in the Draft.

Jade defeated Lyra Valkyria on Tuesday night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode, while Breakker defeated Andre Chase. Breakker also attacked NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, resetting their title rematch for Sunday, May 28 at NXT Battleground.