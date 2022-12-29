Big Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash

For tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, a major title change is rumored.

The main event of tonight’s show will be ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there was intense internal debate about Wardlow becoming a two-time champion, but nothing has been confirmed.

Furthermore, confetti has fallen inside the arena tonight, indicating that there is confetti in the rafters for a possible celebration later tonight. It should be noted that this has happened before for no apparent reason, but it is intriguing given the talk of Wardlow possibly regaining the title.

Wardlow held the AEW TNT Title for 136 days before Joe won it in a Triple Threat at AEW Full Gear on November 19, in a match that also featured Powerhouse Hobbs.