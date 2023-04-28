Big Possible Spoiler On Another Top Name Debuting For Impact Tonight

Mercedes Moné is in Chicago, Illinois.

Moné is in Chicago ahead of tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Cicero Stadium, according to PWInsider, but there’s no word on whether she’ll be working the show with friend and tag team partner Trinity Fatu (Naomi).

When asked earlier this week, Impact sources denied that Moné would be working the tapings.

PWMania.com previously reported how Impact has been teasing a major surprise for tonight’s tapings, which will air next Thursday on AXS, and that the surprise is Fatu’s debut. According to reports, Fatu’s appearance is not a one-time occurrence, but rather the beginning of her tenure with the company.

This could be Moné showing up to support Fatu, as Fatu did earlier when Moné made her NJPW debut. It should be noted that there is no talk of Moné making her debut tonight, but as we’ve seen, anything is possible.