Big Reveal Planned for New WWE Tag Team Title Belts for The Usos

According to reports, new WWE Tag Team Title belts are in the works.

WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos recently passed the 500-day mark in their SmackDown Tag Team Title reign, and now multiple sources are claiming that the brothers will be getting new belts soon.

It was rumored that The Usos would be honored with a special presentation soon, possibly on RAW, led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and that they would be given new title belts at this time.

Longtime belt maker @BeltFanDan appeared to confirm the rumor, and now the Wrestling Observer reports that new title belts have been commissioned.

BeltFanDan recently reported that tag team title belts were in the works, but with a dual-plated look and a black strap, with a stacked, larger WWE logo in the center of the design. It remains to be seen if this is the design WWE will use for the new title belts, which could mean the end of The Usos carrying both sets of RAW and SmackDown titles.

It’s worth noting that The Usos are scheduled to face Elias and Matt Riddle on the December 5 RAW episode. The new title belts will most likely be revealed shortly after that.