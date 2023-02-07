Big Rumor on Two Top Stars Returning to In-Ring Action at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Lita made a surprise appearance on RAW Monday night to prevent WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from assisting Bayley in winning the Steel Cage main event. Lita and Lynch then hugged and celebrated to bring the show to a close.

According to the latest rumors, Stratus will return to RAW next week to join Lita and Lynch, setting up a six-woman match at WWE Elimination Chamber featuring Stratus, Lita, and Lynch vs. all three members of Damage CTRL.

While PWInsider reported on Monday that Lita was backstage at RAW, a new Twitter account called WRKD Wrestling stated that Lita would be on TV later that night and that Stratus would be back next week to set up the six-woman match at Elimination Chamber. Sean Sapp of Fightful later mentioned the tweet, claiming that he had heard the same thing.

Stratus hasn’t wrestled since losing to current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Lita has not wrestled since her elimination at Elimination Chamber 2022 by then-RAW Women’s Champion Lynch.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lynch vs. Bayley is rumored for WrestleMania 39, possibly with a stipulation or gimmick, while Kai and SKY are rumored to defend against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.