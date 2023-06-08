Big Rumored Match For WWE Money In The Bank Has Been Discussed Internally

A major match for the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view could be announced on this week’s SmackDown.

Paul Heyman’s statement that Jey Uso will choose between his brother Jimmy and his younger brother Solo Sikoa is the big hook to get viewers to tune in this week. If he chooses Solo, he will be siding with Reigns in the process. Last week, Reigns stated that Jey will do “what he always does” and that he will simply “fall in line.”

This could be the angle that sets up the Money In The Bank match. For weeks, it has been speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio and elsewhere that Reigns and Solo Sikoa would face The Usos at Money In The Bank.

This match has been discussed, according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin. Everything that happens in the tag match will be carried over to SummerSlam. While nothing has been confirmed, there has been speculation that a Reigns vs. Jey Uso match for SummerSlam in Detroit could be in the works.