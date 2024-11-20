Big Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup For 11/20 Show

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS live prime time Wednesday night program, the company has confirmed the addition of a ROH World Championship Contract Signing for AEW Full Gear 2024 between reigning champion Chris Jericho and challenger Tomohiro Ishii.
Also scheduled for the show this evening:
* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
* Big Boom! AJ of The Costco Guys will be live
* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. & Mascara Dorada to compete
* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii ROH Title Contract Signing
* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
#AEWDynamite TOMORROW 11/20@Santander_Arena | Reading, PA
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
ROH World Championship Contract Signing
ROH World Champion, @IAmJericho, & #TomohiroIshii put pen to paper to make NEXT WEDNESDAY'S ROH Title Match OFFICIAL!
TOMORROW NIGHT, 8/7c on TBS pic.twitter.com/RXhVoT1xFj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2024