Big Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup For 11/20 Show

The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS live prime time Wednesday night program, the company has confirmed the addition of a ROH World Championship Contract Signing for AEW Full Gear 2024 between reigning champion Chris Jericho and challenger Tomohiro Ishii.

Also scheduled for the show this evening:

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Big Boom! AJ of The Costco Guys will be live

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. & Mascara Dorada to compete

* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii ROH Title Contract Signing

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer