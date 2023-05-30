Big Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a new segment for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 premium live event on Sunday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, a video package aired and confirmed that the mystery attacker who has been striking throughout the women’s division will reveal herself this week.

“I have wreaked havoc on the NXT women’s division for months,” the attacker said. This Tuesday, I will reveal myself.”

Nikkita Lyons, Sol Ruca, Wendy Choo, Dani Palmer, and Roxanne Perez are among those who have been targeted by the attacker.

