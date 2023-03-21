Big Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE SmackDown In Las Vegas, NV.

Las Vegas will be rocking this coming Friday night.

It was announced on Monday night that the Mysterio Family will be in attendance for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which airs this Friday night, March 24, 2023 at 8/7c on FOX.

The announcement was made during a segment on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw in St. Louis, MO., as Dominik Mysterio revealed in his post-match promo after defeating Johnny Gargano that Rey, Angie and Aalyah Mysterio will all be in attendance in Vegas on Friday for SmackDown.

Dom would go on to assure the WWE Universe that he has an idea how to convince his father, Rey Mysterio, to finally accept his challenge for a father-versus-son showdown on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at the two-night WrestleMania Goes Hollywood premium live event on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Previously announced for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. is LA Knight vs. Rey Mysterio, as well as “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

