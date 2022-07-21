Big Segment, Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/2022)

You can officially pencil in a featured segment and championship contest for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

During the AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 3 special event from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. on Wednesday evening, Ricky Starks successfully defended his FTW Championship in an Open Challenge match against the returning Cole Karter.

Following the win, Starks hopped on the microphone and stated that he still had some gas left in the tank and was ready for a second open challenge. This led to Danhausen coming out to accept, only for Starks to inform him that he didn’t mean that he was ready for a second title defense tonight.

Instead, the Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen bout for the FTW Championship will take place next week.

Also announced during the show for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS is a freestyle rap battle pitting Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn — collectively known as The Gunn Club against the duo of The Acclaimed — Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

