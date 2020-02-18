Big Show Booked For More WWE Dates

It looks like WWE will be using Big Show more in the coming weeks.

The World’s Largest Athlete was backstage for last night’s WWE RAW in Everett, WA, but not used, according to PWInsider. Show is also expected to be at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27, but there’s no word yet on what he will be doing there.

WWE also has Show booked for the following upcoming events:

* RAW on February 24 in Winnipeg

* RAW on March 2 in Brooklyn

* RAW on March 9 in Washington, DC

* RAW on March 16 in Pittsburgh