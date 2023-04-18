Big Six-Man Tag-Team Match Added To WWE Backlash 2023

You can officially pencil in a big featured bout for WWE Backlash 2023.

On WWE Monday Night Raw this week, the company announced the addition of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Riddle against Solo Sikoa and The Usos in six-man tag-team action for the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 show.

Scheduled for May 6, 2023, WWE Backlash, hosted by Bad Bunny, goes down from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Previously announced for WWE Backlash 2023 is Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

