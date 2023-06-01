Big Six-Person Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card

For next week’s WWE NXT episode, a big six-person tag team match has been announced.

We previously mentioned that on this week’s NXT, Ivy Nile challenged Ava, while The Creed Brothers challenged The Dyad. WWE has now announced that Ava and The Dyad will compete in mixed tag team action against Ivy and The Creed Brothers.

The following is the most recent announced card for next Tuesday’s NXT:

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

* Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers vs. Ava and The Dyad

* Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton with Brooklyn Barrow, Cora Jade, Elektra Lopez, Fallon Henley, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Jakara Jackson, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, Tatum Paxley, Thea Hail, Valentina Feroz, Yulisa Leon