Big Spoiler For Tonight’s Slammiversary – Former WWE Stars Returning

During the latest edition of the Talk’n Shop podcast, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson confirmed that their 90 day WWE no-compete clauses have expired and they have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. They’ll be debuting tonight at Slammiversary.

Gallows said, “The rumors are true. The internet buzz was correct, we have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. It’s midnight, we’re live, and we’re gonna be live on PPV tonight for Slammiversary. It’s Good Brother time, baby!”

We reported last month here on eWn that Gallows and Anderson were headed to Impact Wrestling. The deal was said to have been a “done deal” at that point and they had already begun filming content for Impact Plus.

As of this writing, there is no word on what their roles at Slammiversary will be. For what it’s worth, The Rascalz have issued an open challenge so that seems to be the likely scenario for their returns.

Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view airs live tonight on Fite.tv. We’ll have free live coverage here on PWMania.com.