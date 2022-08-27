Big Spoiler from Impact Wrestling Tapings, Title Changes Hands

The OGK, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, are the new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

The OGK defeated Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles at tonight’s tapings in Dallas, Texas. It is expected that the match will be broadcast on Thursday next week.

Maria Kanellis was banned from ringside after Anderson defeated Bennett on this week’s Impact, and she was not allowed to attend the title match due to the stipulation.

Bennett and Taven are making their debut as champions in Impact with this title reign. The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes and reclaimed their titles at the Slammiversary competition held on June 19. They have held the titles for 68 days (and counting), depending on when the title change airs.