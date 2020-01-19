Big Spoiler From The Impact Wrestling Tapings

Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie at the Impact Wrestling tapings in Mexico City, Mexico to capture the Knockouts Title. The match is expected to air on television within the next few weeks.
