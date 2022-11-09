Big Stipulation Added to Title Match for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

A major stipulation has been added to the WWE NXT Women’s Title match next week.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode, as previously announced by WWE. The title defense will now be held under the rules of Last Woman Standing.

After defeating Gigi Dolin on last week’s NXT, Fyre defeated Jacy Jayne in a mall parking lot this week. Fyre then warned Rose that she will be vying for the title the following week. Dolin was said to have three cracked ribs after Fyre pushed her through a table last week. Fyre has promised to be the last woman standing next Tuesday.

Next week’s NXT episode will also feature Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh.

McDonagh has been chasing the NXT Title for months, and Crews recently stated that now that he has finished with Grayson Waller, he has his sights set on the NXT Title once more. McDonagh defeated Axiom on this week’s NXT show, then challenged any man in the NXT locker room to get on his level and test him. McDonagh then specifically mentioned Crews, and the match was later confirmed for next week. Crews called in from Nigeria, where he was launching the WWE talent search for Africa, and he promised to become NXT Champion soon.

The following is an updated lineup for next week’s NXT episode on USA Network:

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker defends against Von Wagner

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes sign contract for their November 22 title match

* WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appears to issue a statement on NXT Deadline

* JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match