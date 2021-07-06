Big Swole Comments On Jaxson Ryker Pinning Her Husband Cedric Alexander On RAW

AEW star Big Swole took to Twitter last night and received some positive and negative feedback after comments she made on her husband, Cedric Alexander, getting pinned by Jaxson Ryker on WWE RAW.

RAW saw Ryker defeat Alexander and Elias in a Handicap Match, which started out as Ryker and R-Truth vs. Elias and Alexander. Truth walked out on the match to join the WWE 24/7 Title chase, and Ryker went on to get the win after Elias later walked out on Alexander.

Swole posted a photo from the “Dolemite Is My Name” movie where Eddie Murphy’s character says, “Brother, don’t nobody wanna see no shit like that.”

Swole labeled Ryker as “lil’ Hogan” in an apparent reference to some of his past comments.

You can see Swole’s tweet below-