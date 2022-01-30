Big Swole Fires Back At Fan For Making Comment About Her Daughter

A Twitter user posted a photo of Ronda Rousey from the end of the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match and included the following caption:

“Heard Big Swole’s daughter is back watching WWE cause somebody that looks like her won the Rumble”

Swole issued a response to the tweet:

“FUCK. YOU.

Honestly taking something like this and putting my daughter in it in this context is clown behavior.

You can say whatever about me but folks kids are off limits. What the fuck is wrong with you?”

The fan ended up deleting the tweet.