Big Swole Says Tessa Blanchard Heading To AEW Would Be A Wise Choice

Big Swole was recently asked how she feels about the possibility of Tessa Blanchard going to AEW. Swole responded, “Professionally in my opinion her wisest choice is AEW.”

Blanchard as recently released by Impact Wrestling, though her contract was set to expire on June 30th. The two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on how to get her more involved and they both decided to part ways.

As of this report, there’s no word on whether AEW has reached out in any way to Blanchard.

WWE has sent out feelers to Blanchard to see if there’s any interest in signing her.