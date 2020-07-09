Big Swole ‘Suspended’ at Fyter Fest For Kidnapping Britt Baker

AEW handed down a “suspension” to Big Swole at tonight’s Fyter Fest for kidnapping Britt Baker. On tonight’s episode of AEW Fyter Fest, Swole was served with a letter informing her that she has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Baker a couple of weeks ago.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the suspension on Twitter, posting:

“As we just informed @SwoleWorld on #AEWDynamite via formal letter, Big Swole has been suspended from AEW for kidnapping Dr. Britt Baker. Wrestlers can’t kidnap each other. We asked Swole to go home to cool off. Swole’s an important member of our team, and we’ll see her back soon.”