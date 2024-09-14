Big Tag-Team Bout Set For AEW Collision On 9/21

AEW is bringing a big match to next week’s Collision.
During the September 13 episode of AEW Rampage, a match featuring the ROH Tag-Team Champions was made for the September 21 episode of AEW Collision.
Scheduled for next Saturday night’s show is Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl.
The rivalry between the Undisputed Kingdom & the ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara is getting personal, and a Bunkhouse Brawl might need to settle it NEXT WEEK!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@MattTaven | @RealMikeBennett | @dustinrhodes | @sammyguevara | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/Clhw5IabMe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2024