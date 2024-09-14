Big Tag-Team Bout Set For AEW Collision On 9/21

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW is bringing a big match to next week’s Collision.

During the September 13 episode of AEW Rampage, a match featuring the ROH Tag-Team Champions was made for the September 21 episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled for next Saturday night’s show is Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

