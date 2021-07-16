Big Tag Team Match Announced For ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 2

ROH has announced a big tag team match for Glory By Honor XVIII Night 2.

New ROH Champion Bandido and Rey Horus will team to face Rush and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee.

Bandido just won the ROH World Title by defeating Rush at the Best In the World pay-per-view on July 11.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

NIGHT TWO

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)