Big Takeaways From WWE RAW (1/2/23) and SmackDown (1/6/23)

It’s a new year in WWE but after the news earlier before Smackdown, there is some trepidation. However, the shows themselves, were okay, but for sure The Bloodline, once again were the best part of WWE this week. Smackdown had some wonderful progression in The Bloodline/Sami Zayn story.

Roman & Sami friction

Most of this occurred on Smackdown because Roman Reigns was there, but regardless. The opening segment saw Roman get a bit heated towards Sami because he called the shot that they would beat Cena and Owens last week. This is where Roman progressively got more angry and started actively yelling towards him, “are you tring to be the tribal chief?”, in a very aggressive manner.

Later on before the main event, Roman called Sami into his locker room, Sami quickly apologised for whatever he did. It was Roman who ended up apologising to Sami for going off at him and redirecting his anger from Owens to Zayn. This will lead to next week where it will be Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn in a chance for Sami to redeem himself. Not to mention the match at the Royal Rumble will be Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship.

This was just fantastic as a whole, because Roman is putting Sami through the trials still with who he is loyal to, Kevin Owens, or Roman Reigns. Now Zayn vs Owens should be great, as it always is. But leading up to the Royal Rumble, there will come a time when the friction between Sami and Reigns becomes too much, and that is where the inevitable could happen. The Usos defended their titles against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, during the match, Sami was watching the match with Roman in the back, and they cut back to them watching three times, the first time, Sami had popcorn and offered it out to the bewilderment of Roman, then after the next cut back, they all had buckets of popcorn, then after the match Sami was shown celebrating with his popcorn going everywhere. It was just such a small detail but it was hilarious, a really nice touch.

Alexa Bliss Heel

So seemingly Alexa Bliss has turned heel after she attacked Bianca Belair to the point of a DQ during their match for the championship. Granted, this was after there were some plants in the crowd who were all wearing the mask of Bray Wyatt, which ended up sending her off the deep end. Bianca ended up being met with a stretcher. So this is probably leading to a rematch at the Royal Rumble, possibly with Bliss having her new gimmick by the time we get there. Hopefully it ends up being a little more realistic than last time but we’ll see.

Karrion Kross continues his stalking of Rey Mysterio

Karrion Kross had a match on Smackdown with Scarlett against Madcap Moss and Emma, they won the match and then after came the signalling to Rey. Scarlett took out a Mysterio mask and put it on an unconscious Moss, sending a message to Mysterio. We could end up getting the match at the Royal Rumble and honestly, it should be good. I assume we will see this feud continue along next week, but it will also be good to see Kross in something meaningful since his last feud with McIntyre. Also, it does look like we may be seeing more Scarlett in the ring even following the mixed tag match that was had on the show.

Hit Row turns heel

So it finally happened after weeks of indifference. Honestly, a heel turn might be useful for Hit Row, they attacked Ricochet after he won the match against Top Dolla. Braun Strowman came out and made the save but Hit Row are officially heel. This is either going to transform them or it won’t go anywhere like their face run. For the groups sake, I hope this works out but I think the same problem still remains, they have no charismatic leader, they need that figure that will take them higher, its like how Santos Escobar is a great leader for Legado, that can talk, go in the ring and is charismatic, is what they need. But maybe I along with some of the fanbase are wrong and it would be good to be proved wrong, because that means the group succeeds.

Unfortunately not too much to talk about this week with RAW and Smackdown. Next week on Smackdown we have an Intercontinental title match along with probably some furthering of The Bloodline story, so it should hopefully be an alright week next week.

