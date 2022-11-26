Big Takeaways from WWE RAW (11/21/22) and SmackDown (11/25/22)

The go home shows for Survivor Series are done. While RAW didn’t have too much interesting going on this week, Smackdown once again had a good show with some really fantastic interactions between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before they are on opposite sides come tomorrow’s War Games.

Women’s War Games is set

Advantage for War Games goes to Team Damage CTRL. Rhea Ripley beat Asuka to gain the advantage. I don’t think it will make too much of a difference to the end result as I still think Damage CTRL wins. Especially after Bayley has lost twice to Bianca Belair. The other big news was at the start of Smackdown, Becky Lynch was revealed to be the last woman to join Team Bianca. As was expected here, she got a great reaction and hopefully this gives more excitement for the Women’s War Games.

The U.S title situation

Austin Theory looked alright on RAW this week. Beat Mustafa Ali then held his ground against Bobby Lashley who came out after the match. They got into a bit of a brawl, which kept Lashley looking strong, and even though Theory ran after a chair shot was shown to have no effect on Lashley. There is a possibility that Theory wins the U.S title tomorrow at Survivor Series. A triple threat has been made between Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley.

Smackdown World Cup continues

The Smackdown World Cup is coming to close with Santos Escobar beating Butch in a very good match. After The Bloodline were shown attacking Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens in the back. Sheamus and Ridge left ringside to help out. That left Butch in a situation for Legado del Fantasma to take advantage of. Ricochet then beat Strowman in the other match, a distraction by Imperium led to Ricochet getting the win here. Now Ricochet vs Santos Escobar should be phenomenal, which they announced as happening next week.

Bray Wyatt addressed LA Knight

Bray Wyatt addressed what happened to LA Knight last week. He said he had nothing to do with it. Before another Uncle Howdy vignette popped up on the screen. Which showed dashes of footage from all of Bray’s different incarnations, telling him he’s a liar. Following this was LA Knight who was in the back and ended up being asked about the whole thing. Then later in the show, LA Knight was seen stuck under some production crates this time. This will probably go through until the end of the year, between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interactions while tensions rise in The Bloodline

Just before War Games at Survivor Series takes place tomorrow, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn end up talking in the back right before Sami is about to walk into The Bloodline dressing room. As Owens tells him about how the second he screws up, The Bloodline will turn on him. All the while Jey Uso is seen listening to this behind the door which he opened slightly to hear. Owens left, Jey then confronted him, which led to a tense situation. Surely with all of this happening, something will happen at War Games between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. With maybe a decision of Sami accidentally costing The Bloodline. Regardless of what happens, it will be extremely interesting tomorrow at Survivor Series.

In the main event of Smackdown, the War Games advantage was decided for the men. Drew and Sheamus beat The Usos after Owens, who was at ringside, gave Jey a stunner after Sami Zayn tried to pass the title to him so he could cheat to win. Owens and Zayn once again had a confrontation. This time things got a little more heated with them.

