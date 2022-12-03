Big Takeaways from WWE RAW (11/28/22) and SmackDown (12/2/22)

In another week where RAW was fairly average and Smackdown was the “A show”. Some developments have taken place, specifically in The Bloodline. While also in the relationship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the time being. While the first ever Smackdown World Cup winner was crowned.

The Bloodline are united as one

Following Survivor Series, and the events between Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. It was reasonable to expect that The Bloodline would be fully on the same page. They are. Jey Uso, the one who was so vehemently against Sami, is now the one embracing him. Jey said he now trusts Sami Zayn after basically handing The Bloodline a win.

This of course in turn means that at least for now, Kevin Owens doesn’t want to have anything to do with Sami anymore, he hates how this is what has become of him, with Sami calling The Bloodline his family.

It is going to be one hell of a moment when the turn happens and Kevin Owens eventually has Sami’s back, even after all of this. This will make Zayn realise all along who he should not have been trusting. But the one line Owens said that was perfect was, “you are not their blood”. Which is accurate, but this storyline right now is progressing beautifully and it looks like we could be instore for a Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens match at the Royal Rumble.

Tegan Nox Returns

Another return, this time on Smackdown. Liv Morgan ended up confronting Damage CTRL, and when she was being beaten down, out comes Tegan Nox to help out and clear the heels from the ring.

Tegan Nox back is great, a very good name to put in the women’s division. However, a debut like this? She got no reaction when she came out because obviously the general WWE crowd doesn’t know who she is. This presents itself as a problem, because if the crowd does not care, how is she meant to get over. Hopefully there’s vignettes coming but at least there is some history between Nox and Dakota Kai to play off.

Bray Wyatt’s cryptic message to LA Knight

Once again a backstage video from Bray once again addressing LA Knight ending up stuck under a production crate. He said that you would know if Bray attacked him. This is really the first proper clue that Uncle Howdy seems to be taking control over Bray, and pushing him to do those things. This is again very interesting to see where Uncle Howdy fits into all this but it is also very cool.

Smackdown World Cup

The first winner of the Smackdown World Cup is here and it’s Ricochet. Now this will give Richcet a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. What’s strange about this is that Braun Strowman looks to be in a current feud against Gunther, quite possibly for the title, making the tournamenet look bad by deign. Because, why is Strowman getting ahot a at ths title when Riochet just won the right gia the tournament, makes the tournament look a little poor.

After a solid fallout week for Survior Series the most interesting thing is who will enter the Royal Rumble first and how it be shown.

