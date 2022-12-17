Big Takeaways from WWE RAW (12/12/22) and SmackDown (12/16/22)

This week the WWE shows were basically opposites, RAW wasn’t all that exciting while Smackdown was a great show with a fantastic Intercontinental Championship match. Uncle Howdy officially came out this week. However there was one thing on RAW that involved Bobby Lashley that could lead to a great reformation.

Uncle Howdy is shown live

On Smackdown we finally got Uncle Howdy in the flesh. Before that we saw a clip that showed LA Knight’s abduction from last week. In the clip I would assume it was Uncle Howdy recording the video. As soon the clip finished, we saw LA Knight live backstage walking to the ring. Back from commercial, and LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt to the ring, Bray came out and it led to Knight attacking Bray when he got in the ring. During the attack, the Uncle Howdy video pops up on screen, and shortly after Uncle Howdy appears up at the top of the ramp, laughing away. So we got something new, but that was more or less it, and its going to be tough if they want to drag this out to the Royal Rumble.

Bobby Lashley drama

On RAW Bobby Lashley lost to Seth Rollins for the number 1 contendership of the U.S title. This led to Lashley hitting an official which caused Adam Pearce to fire Lashley to end the show. The firing ended up being rescinded. But I feel like this is all leading to the reformation of the Hurt Business. Which would help out Lashley’s character and give Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin another chance as a tag team which would be fantastic.

John Cena in ring return

As announced last week, John Cena will be returning on the last Smackdown of the year. But this week it was revealed that Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn were going to be teaming on that episode against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. Then during The Bloodline segment, Cena showed up on screen and basically announced that he was going to be Kevin Owens partner in a big announcement. This match will mean Cena will have had wrestled in a match every year for 20 years, which is an incredible stat. Though it does beg the question, will Cena’s possible Wrestlemania program be teased in this match, or after?

Intercontinental Championship match and a new opponent

This week the Intercontinental title once again was given a spotlight as Gunther and Ricochet had a fantastic match, and the crowd was really into it, which made the match better. Obviously Gunther retained, but something I really liked was before the match, the rest of Imperium was sent to the back, so no distractions, just a clean win. The other great part was before the match, sprinkled throughout the show, promo packages of how important the title is to Ricochet and Gunther, so it really sells the importance, which is wonderful.

After the match though, they came out and were going to start beating down Ricochet more. Strowman made the save and it was basically to set up an eventual IC title match between the two, it was teased a couple of weeks ago, but now after Ricochet, Strowman will get a shot at the title, probably at the Royal Rumble.

Dark Alexa once more?

Alexa Bliss won the number one contenders match after some distractions cost Bayley the match. However what happened after the match is far more important, in regards to Alexa. Bianca Belair came into the ring, offered a hug to Bliss, and just before, the Bray Wyatt logo popped up on the screen. Bliss then held Belair in a Sister Abigail position for a few seconds being in a trance. After she snapped out of this, she seemed extremely unsure of what had just happened, and walked away as Bianca was a bit surprised about it all. It is becoming very obvious now that Bliss will end up back as a Bray Wyatt “follower”. Now if this is done, hopefully its done right and it complements Bray instead of becomes stupid in terms of the theatrics.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.