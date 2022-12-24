Big Takeaways from WWE RAW (12/19/22) and SmackDown (12/23/22)

Compared to last week, there was more that happened on RAW than Smackdown this week. Although Smackdown was taped as it was the episode just before Christmas, so I guess it should’ve been expected that the show would be on the poor side. But RAW had The Bloodline running through the entire show, which made it a better watch.

The Bloodline’s Week

Throughout the show on RAW, we seen The Usos, Solo Sikoa along with Sami Zayn going around backstage at first beating up guys, Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler were the two main guys that were shown to be attacked. After the match between The OC and Alpha Academy The Usos and Sami Zayn were quick to rush The OC, which started a brawl, it set up AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn later, which Solo Sikoa got involved to help Sami win. Then The Usos during the Seth Rollins/Austin Theory segment, stormed Seth Rollins after Theory walked away from the attack coming. Then in the main event, The Usos went against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins and lost, so they lost a bit of momentum I feel, however they obviously successfully defended their titles against Hit Row.

The Bloodline will have a big week next week, as Roman Reigns will be in action teaming with Sami Zayn, against Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena. So after weeks of The Bloodline being on the same page, this could be where the cracks start to form after the calm following Survivor Series, I also suspect that this will ultimately set up Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed title at the Royal Rumble.

Bronson Reed returns

On RAW this week we had another return. This time it was the return of Bronson Reed, who helped out The Miz in his ladder match with Dexter Lumis to win the cash that was on the line. I don’t mind this move but it does feel like this feud could continue, at this point we need to move on from this, but we’ll see what happens. However, Bronson Reed looks like he’ll be the muscle figure for Miz. But once again the issue is he got no reaction because no one in the crowd knew who he was, because he was never exposed in any vignettes or anything leading up to this week. Well hopefully there serves to be building up within the coming weeks. I would like to see Reed in the Rumble, I think that would be a great move.

Bayley vs Becky to continue?

It seems this Bayley vs Becky feud will go on after their match this past week on RAW, which Bayley won. As I figured, it will probably continue onto the Royal Rumble. The only issue I see is Bayley wins here, but she’ll most likely lose the inevitable rematch between the two meaning her and her group will be back to square one. I think at this point they either need a complete reset, or let them go their separate ways. In saying all of this, it does look likely that Becky is being set up to win the Women’s rumble, even though I think it would benefit Rhea Ripley to win it instead.

Hit Row has not worked

It has become very clear that Hit Row, just is not working right now on the main roster. Swerve was obviously the main member of the group when it was tried previously, so they need a leader and obviously that won’t come with Swerve who is already doing his own thing in AEW. So this group needs a leader, I guess you have guys like Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee in NXT right now who could lead this group, but even then, these guys should be allowed to flourish on their own when they get called up. So, they are possible options but the main thing is, they need a charismatic leader to take them to the level they want to be at, it very clear. Hell, maybe they just need to go back down to NXT again.

RAW this coming week will not be a live show, it will basically be a recap show of the year. However the following week, on the first show of the new year, Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss, while Seth Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the US title. Basically no show for RAW this coming week, but the next episode of Smackdown will be a big show with Cena’s return obviously, Sheamus vs Solo Sikoa should be fantastic, and hopefully something about the Smackdown Women’s title match delivers as well.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.