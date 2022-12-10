Big Takeaways from WWE RAW (12/5/22) and SmackDown (12/9/22)

This week in WWE was a fairly lackluster one, RAW wasn’t filled with that much substance and Smackdown was alright for what it was. However, both shows set things up going into the new year so it definitely was not all bad. The Bray Wyatt story continues to intrigue, while The Bloodline took out Matt Riddle.

Uncle Howdy attacks LA Knight?

This week LA Knight went on a search for Bray Wyatt as he doesn’t believe what Bray said last week. Then during the show we saw Knight walking through the back until he walks into a dressing room, that contains a shirt with Brays logo on it. All of a sudden the lights went out, and when Knight turned on his flashlight he found what looked to be Bray Wyatt in the Uncle Howdy mask.

Now with all these attacks, you have to assume that at some point we’ll see this properly revealed on screen. For now its still a waiting game on Bray Wyatt to see where this goes. The rumors have suggested that the eventual match between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt will be some sort of gimmick match. I think the match should just be a normal match when it happens so we don’t need to get any of the crazy stuff that’s ruined his characters before.

The Usos

The Usos have had a good run this week, defending the titles on both Raw and Smackdown. On Raw against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, then on Smackdown against Sheamus and Butch. Two great matches that were delivered and I think it helped the Usos quite a bit getting two solid defenses under their belt. It shows them as they should be, the best team in the division and it makes the titles mean more than they have in recent years.

Matt Riddle taken out

While the Usos had a great week. Matt Riddle didn’t as after the match with The Usos, Solo Sikoa attacked, and demonstrated his role as “The Enforcer”. He took out Riddle with a hip attack in the corner, while Riddles neck had a steel chair wrapped around it. It saw Riddle being stretchered out into an ambulance and that was the last we saw of him. Obviously, this is a write-off but then on SmackDown, it was revealed that Matt Riddle would be out for around 6 weeks, which very conveniently, takes us into the Royal Rumble. So expect a return around then. But this could be very good as this provides Riddle a motive when he returns, as for weeks he was directionless with Elias. Could be in for a match with Solo Sikoa which would be great to see.

Finding Bianca Belair’s next challenger

The Raw women’s championship number one contender will be determined on the upcoming Raw but to prepare for that, there were two triple-threat matches on the show. The winner from each will face each other this coming week. The winners ended up being Bayley and Alexa Bliss. Becky Lynch was involved in one of them, but Bayley got involved to cost her an opportunity. So with Bayley advancing, Becky will most likely cost Bayley in her match with Alexa, leading to a probable match at the Royal Rumble. I think its a fair decision, give Bianca an opponent to carry her through the rumble. Then hopefully Rhea Ripley starts to be built up as a challenger for Wrestlemania.

Sami Zayn to be kicked out next week?

Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown next week again. With this return, in the back, we saw Sami Zayn with The Usos and Solo Sikoa, they were about to go out until Jey held Sami back and told him to get himself ready for next week’s Smackdown. Now the way Sami reacted would have you believe its some kind of celebration for him, however, I think we may see the turn of The Bloodline come next week, alternatively it could be something to throw us off and then it happens at a later date. But if it happens next week, its been a good run with Sami Zayn as the honorary uce.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.