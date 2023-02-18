Big Takeaways From WWE RAW (2/13/2023) and SmackDown (2/17/2023), Elimination Chamber Predictions

The Wrestlemania build continues and with Elimination Chamber less than 24 hours away, the card is starting to shape up a bit, but first the final build to Elimination Chamber took place this week. Sami Zayn has been a focal point this week with his segment on RAW with Cody Rhodes, then his comeback to Montreal on Smackdown.

Sami Zayn has a big week

The match against Roman Reigns will culminate a big week for Sami Zayn, but before we get there, we got a phenomenal segment between the challenger at Wrestlemania, Cody Rhodes, and said challenger at the Chamber, Sami Zayn. It was a bit of an endorsement of Sami by Cody, but it was also some motivation to it with Cody telling Sami to finish his story, by beating Roman and winning the titles to go on and face Cody at Mania. Smackdown then comes, and Sami comes out in the last segment on the show, in his hometown Montreal, to an incredible reaction, and the best part was he got his old theme back which is fantastic, and I can’t wait to see what the reaction will be at the Chamber.

Seth Rollins build to Wrestlemania

It is a slightly similar to how it played out for Rollins last year, but from the past few weeks coming off the Royal Rumble, this obsession Rollins has with Logan Paul will end up giving him his Wrestlemania match. It was clear after the segment of MizTV with Miz egging Rollins on about the Logan Paul thing, and he snapped at one point. I think come the Chamber match, the obsession will cost him the match, or Paul comes out at some point during the match, causing Rollins to be eliminated. But it is very cool to see how this is affecting Rollins at this point, so it should be good to see how this builds.

Bray Wyatt targeting Lesnar and Lashley?

So we haven’t really seen too much of Bray Wyatt since that rather poor Lights Out match at the Royal Rumble. But on Smackdown that changed, as he and Uncle Howdy showed up during a Hit Row rap, took them out and Bray called out whoever wins between Lesnar and Lashley at Elimination Chamber, Bray will be waiting for them. This is weird, and how is this going to be a net positive for Wyatt, also, how exactly is this going to work, because what happens? Bray against Brock is okay, but I don’t see much coming out of that, Lashley and Bray don’t really make any sense. So maybe Bray interjects in the feud, and we see a triple-threat match at Wrestlemania, but it’s hard to see where this goes.

Santos and Legado turning babyface?

This was a little smaller but still somewhat worthwhile to talk about. After the show last week, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar had a small segment that was aired on the show this week. They basically exchanged masks, showing their respect for one another. This could be the start of a partnership between Legado and Rey, which also may end up resulting in a tag team match at Wrestlemania instead of a one-on-one match between Rey and Dominik. It could end up being Rey and Santos vs Dominik and Damien Priest, so we’ll have to see as it isn’t all that much to go off but babyface Legado could work, as it did in NXT.

Elimination Chamber Predictions

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley – With the Bray Wyatt segment on Smackdown, he may get involved in the match, or before it starts, if he doesn’t, there is probably a good chance that the match doesn’t even get started. But because I see this going into Wrestlemania, should the match get a proper finish, it’ll be Lesnar who wins.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley – Because Edge and Balor are on a collision course for one more match, Balor and Ripley will win this one with Ripley getting the pin on Beth Phoenix. Thus setting up Hell in a Cell between Balor and Edge.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match – Even though Raquel Rodriguez has been booked well, I see this one going to Asuka, since she’s been repackaged, she should win the Chamber and go on to beat Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania.

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match – This one is probably the most unpredictable one where anyone could go and win, but Rollins is going to be busy, Montez Ford is still involved with the Street Profits, Damien Priest possibly to maybe bring some gold into Judgement Day, Johnny Gargano could be a dark horse and Austin Theory will most likely be going into Wrestlemania against John Cena, and that match doesn’t really need the US title. But I think it’s between Theory and Bronson Reed, maybe building Reed up as a monster US champion. Ultimately I think Theory will retain just.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Championship – The match is going to be excellent, the crowd will be insane, and there will hopefully be one major false finish with Sami Zayn. Roman will retain the titles, I think he does it with Jey Uso being the one to cost Sami the title, therefore setting up the return of Kevin Owens, and setting up the tag team title match at Wrestlemania.

