Big Takeaways From WWE RAW (2/6/2023) and SmackDown (2/10/2023)

Solid week this time around for WWE. RAW was a good show and Smackdown had some events worth discussing. Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s excellent promo to begin the build to Mania, the chamber participants are filled out and more incredible Bloodline drama.

Jey shows up

The Bloodline issues continue and Jey Uso was radio silent since the Royal Rumble and just as it was about to look like Jimmy would have to go it alone, out came Jey from the crowd to help his brother retain the tag team titles, which they did so in a pretty decent match. But it was after the match, and some of the backstage segments following that which was very interesting. First off, when Jimmy asked Jey if he’s in or out, he just walks away and says I don’t know. Then a little later, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso ran into each other for the first time since the rumble, and basically thanks him for what he did, and supports Jey. Come to the very end of the show, Heyman walks up to Jimmy who’s in the locker room watching the show, and tells them both to stay home next week so they can see all of what happens cause they may miss some bits when they are there live.

This just keeps getting better and better, the uncertainty surrounding Jey is great, Sami and his continued interjections is brilliant, really keeping everyone guessing about what then next move of Jey is. The final segment seems to suggest that something will go down next week involving Sami, and that will the be the catalyst for Jey maybe reluctantly rejoining The Bloodline.

Cody and Sami both get to speak

In what was a very good segment on RAW, Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman went at it on the mic telling various stories about Cody’s father, Dusty. This was all fine until it was made personal in Cody’s eyes. Now this is fine, because if it gets more of a focus on why Cody needed to make himself a bigger star elsewhere instead of WWE because of Roman all those years ago, it would be perfect, so hopefully that is the direction they go in. Sami Zayn also got his chance on Smackdown when he took the mic from Heyman who was all alone in the ring, until Sami showed up behind him. He addressed Roman and said he only has 8 more days until this run, is over. Now obviously he won’t win at Elimination Chamber, but honestly based upon some of the reactions this may end up seeing Cody lose at Mania, because if Cody’s reactions go a little sour, it will create some problems.

Chambers are set

The Elimination Chamber matches are now set for both the men and the women. Carmella won the fatal four way on RAW to fill the final spot in the chamber. Then on the men’s side, Montez Ford and Damien Priest qualified for the U.S title chamber. Now that all the participants are set, I could see someone like Bronson Reed winning the title, and that could be interesting, get a monster heel on the title and build him up like Gunther has been in the past few months. As for the women, it should really be Asuka, if it’ll be Charlotte vs Rhea for the Smackdown Women’s title, then Asuka should get her shot at Mania, then win because it is time for a change on RAW and it is important to establish Asuka as a force again now with her new character.

Edge and Beth are back

So following the Royal Rumble, Edge hasn’t spoken, until this past week, and he came out with Beth Pheonix and laid out a challenge to Judgement Day, for a mixed tag match at Elimination Chamber, which Dominik accepted on behalf of Rhea. So we’ll get the conclusion to Rhea and Beth and I suspect that’s how the match will end, but Edge and Balor are clearly headed for a Wrestlemania match, possibly a Hell in a Cell to end this basically year long feud that started with the formation of Judgement Day at Wrestlemania 38 last year. Going into the go home show they should probably tease something for Mania but I think the chamber show focuses on Rhea and Beth considering Rhea is already occupied at Wrestlemania.

