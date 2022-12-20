Big Title Match Announced For First WWE Raw Show Of 2023

2023 is going to kick off with a bang.

It was announced during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw that the first red brand show of the New Year will include a championship contest.

The women’s title will be on-the-line when current reigning, defending champion Bianca Belair puts her title on-the-line against Alexa Bliss.

Bliss earned the shot with a victory on last week’s Raw, and nearly attacked Belair after the match. On this week’s Raw, she did attack “The EST of WWE,” laying Belair out by shattering a glass vase over her head during a sit-down interview with Byron Saxton.

The Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair match for the women’s title will take place on the first Raw of the New Year when they meet for the title on January 2, 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com 1/2 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.