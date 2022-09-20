Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event

WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will be AJ Styles vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The event will take place at The Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. According to the venue, the title will be on the line.

Since Reigns successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Styles at the 2016 WWE Extreme Rules event, this will be the first time the two top Superstars face each other in a singles match. Reigns defeated Styles at two non-televised live events later that week, on May 28 and 29, and that was their final one-on-one match. The Vancouver match will be the fifth singles match between Styles and Reigns, as Reigns also defeated Styles in a No DQ, No Count Out match at the 2016 WWE Payback event, in addition to the aforementioned matches.

A rematch from Clash at the Castle featuring RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss competing against Damage CTRL’s Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, is also advertised on the website for the Pacific Coliseum. Other Superstars such as Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Carmella, Drew McIntyre, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and The Street Profits are scheduled to appear on that night.