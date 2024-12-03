Big Title Match, Segment Added To Post-Turning Point Episode Of TNA iMPACT

TNA World Tag-Team Champions Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy will be giving The System duo of Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers their contractual immediate rematch for the titles on this week’s post-Turning Point 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT.

TNA Wrestling confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, TNA announced on Tuesday that we will hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth on Thursday’s episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time program.

Previously announced for the 12/5 show is The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) vs. PCO & Sami Callihan, as well as a TNA X-Division Title #1 Contender Match with Trent Seven vs. JDC vs. KUSHIDA vs. Leon Slater vs. Ace Austin.

Check back here on 12/5 for complete TNA iMPACT results.